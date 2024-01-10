Chicago restaurateur holds fundraiser, honoring dog who helped him through cancer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Heart of Chicago neighborhood restaurant owner hosted a fundraising drive Wednesday night for PAWS Chicago – in honor of his faithful dog.

Leo Rios is the owner of Il Vicinato Ristorante, 2435 S. Western Ave. His dog, Luger, died of cancer in 2021.

Rios himself also battled cancer and survived. Over the course of his fight, Luger never left his side.

Luger was diagnosed with cancer shortly after Rios was declared cancer free in 2020.

Leo Rios

Rios said he believes that Luger took his cancer away, and that the dog sacrificed his own life for that of his loving owner.

"This event is really focusing on our community. You know, we're doing something that we've never seen before, and I came up with this idea – and I wanted to bring my community, my regulars together to help, you know, the cause, because there's a lot of need with the shelters right now," said Rios.

The adoption event and fundraiser were a combined effort from PAWS Chicago, the Little Village Rotary Club, and Friends of Chicago Animal Care.