Chicago restaurant week: Your guide to great eats

Chicago Restaurant Week begins Jan. 19, and with more than 350 eateries participating, there is plenty to please any palate.

During the 17-day celebration of the city's award-winning culinary scene, diners can enjoy special prix-fixe menus for brunch ($25), lunch ($25), and dinner ($42 or $59)

The 17th annual event begins at 6 p.m. with the First Bite Bash, a tasting party on Jan. 18 at the Field Museum. A total of 79 restaurants will be offering gourmet bites. If you are still thirsty after the event ends at 9 p.m., head over to Hubbard Inn for an afterparty for a complimentary drink. Tickets are $150 and can be purchased online.

If you are having trouble deciding where to dine, don't worry.

The official Restaurant Week website has a directory of all the offerings, including filter and search options to narrow your choices. Reservations are not required but highly recommended.

The event provides the opportunity to experience some of the city's award-winning restaurants--like Michelin-starred Esme, Moody Tongue, Dasies, HaiSous, or BOKA--at a reasonable price. Or, you can dive deeper into hidden gems in Chicago's dozens of neighborhoods.

If vegetarianism is your thing, here is a list of 17 places to check out.