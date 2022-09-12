Watch CBS News
Chicago restaurant owner to pay $40,000 to feds as part of wage and hour fraud investigation

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago restaurant owner had to spend a night in jail and pay more than $40,000 in fines for refusing to hand over payroll documents to federal investigators.

The U.S. Labor Department subpoenaed La Bomba owner Wilson Torres more than two years ago as part of a wage and hours investigation.

But the feds say Torres failed to turn over the documents until recently, after a judge forced Torres to comply with jail time and fines for contempt of court.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 6:18 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

