Burglars hit 13 restaurants on Chicago's Near North Side in past month

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning restaurant owners about a string of more than a dozen burgrlaries on the North Side in the past month.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 14, burglars broke into 13 restaurants in River North and Old Town by prying open their patio doors. Once inside, they ransacked the businesses, stealing cash registers and cash:

700 block of North Wells St, Tuesday December 19, 2023 in the morning hours

500 block of North Clark St, Tuesday December 19, 2023 in the morning hours

800 block of North State St, Wednesday December 20, 2023 in the morning hours

0-100 block of West Kinzie St, Monday December 25, 2023 in the evening hours

1500 block of North Wells St, Monday December 25, 2023 in the morning hours

600 block of North Franklin St, Tuesday December 26, 2023 in the morning hours

600 block of North La Salle St, Friday December 29, 2023 in the morning hours

300 block of North Orleans St, Saturday December 30, 2023 in the afternoon hours

300 block of North Orleans St, Wednesday January 3, 2024 in the morning hours

400 block of North Clark St, Monday January 8, 2024 in the morning hours

600 block of North Orleans St, Tuesday January 9, 2024 in the morning hours

0-100 block of West Kinzie St, Tuesday January 9, 2024 in the evening hours

300 block of West Hubbard St, Thursday January 4, 2024 in the morning hours

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.