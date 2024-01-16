Local News

Burglars hit 13 restaurants on Chicago's Near North Side in past month

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning restaurant owners about a string of more than a dozen burgrlaries on the North Side in the past month.

Between Dec. 19 and Jan. 14, burglars broke into 13 restaurants in River North and Old Town by prying open their patio doors. Once inside, they ransacked the businesses, stealing cash registers and cash:

  • 700 block of North Wells St, Tuesday December 19, 2023 in the morning hours
  • 500 block of North Clark St, Tuesday December 19, 2023 in the morning hours
  • 800 block of North State St, Wednesday December 20, 2023 in the morning hours
  • 0-100 block of West Kinzie St, Monday December 25, 2023 in the evening hours
  • 1500 block of North Wells St, Monday December 25, 2023 in the morning hours
  • 600 block of North Franklin St, Tuesday December 26, 2023 in the morning hours
  • 600 block of North La Salle St, Friday December 29, 2023 in the morning hours
  • 300 block of North Orleans St, Saturday December 30, 2023 in the afternoon hours
  • 300 block of North Orleans St, Wednesday January 3, 2024 in the morning hours
  • 400 block of North Clark St, Monday January 8, 2024 in the morning hours
  • 600 block of North Orleans St, Tuesday January 9, 2024 in the morning hours
  • 0-100 block of West Kinzie St, Tuesday January 9, 2024 in the evening hours
  • 300 block of West Hubbard St, Thursday January 4, 2024 in the morning hours

Anyone with information on the burglaries is asked to call Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.

Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer at CBS News Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM, and the New City News Service.

First published on January 16, 2024 / 3:08 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.