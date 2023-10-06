Watch CBS News
Chicago residents to protest proposed migrant shelter

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new shelter for migrants could open in Galewood on the northwest side very soon, but the city is not sure of the exact date.

The city announced plans earlier this week to turn the facilities at Amundsen Park into temporary housing for asylum seekers.

During a community meeting on Tuesday, neighbors expressed frustration over the plan, upset that the facilities will no longer host senior events and after-school activities.

"The thing that we're most concerned about is our children, our Black children, the football, the soccer, and all the things that they do, and trying to be constructive citizens. And now they're going to take this part beautiful part and give it to migrants," said resident Brooksy Cribs. "Don't get me wrong, I understand the situation, but that's not on us."

A community organizer said residents will be staging a protest at the park at 5:30 Friday evening.

