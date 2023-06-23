Watch CBS News
Chicago resident charged with multiple burglaries, mail theft

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Christina Bray has been apprehended and formally charged in connection with a string of apartment and condominium burglaries, as well as subsequent mail thefts in Chicago and north suburban Niles. 

The arrest, made possible by a joint operation conducted by Postal Inspectors and the Chicago Police Department, took place on June 2023 in the 2900 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Chicago.

Bray, 32, of Chicago, has been charged with one count of residential burglary in Chicago and three counts of residential burglary in Niles. The theft of mail is a federal offense.

With Bray's arrest, "law enforcement officials hope to send a strong message that such illicit behavior will not be tolerated within the community," the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said in a news release. 

First published on June 23, 2023 / 10:02 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

