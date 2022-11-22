Chicago renames street in honor of 19-year-old basketball star Ben Wilson, killed 1984

CHICAGO (CBS) -- He was a high school basketball standout on the path to stardom when he was senselessly gunned down.

On Monday, Chicago took steps to make sure his name is never forgotten.

In 1984, Ben Wilson was the top high school basketball player in the country, having just led Simeon High School to their first-ever state title.

On the eve of the first game of his senior season, he was shot and killed by kids from a rival school. The gunman served 19 years and nine months before his release in 2004. On the 38th anniversary of his death, the city renamed the intersection of 78th and Eberhart in his honor.

The ceremony was attended by Wilson's family, several formers teammates and community leaders including 6th Ward Alderman Roderick Sawyer.