Chicago Red Stars to play at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO (CBS) — It's home to the Cubs, but Wrigley Field will welcome the Chicago Red Stars this summer for the first-ever National Women's Soccer League match.

The Red Stars will play Bay FC at the Friendly Confines on June 8. it's part of an effort to make women's soccer more accessible to sports fans in Chicago.

Since 2016, the Red Stars have played most of their home matches at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview.

Pre-sales begin on April 11. General ticket sales for the game start on April 17.