Chicago records fifth-warmest April on record

Get ready for more rain, Chicago

Get ready for more rain, Chicago

Get ready for more rain, Chicago

April 2024 was the fifth-warmest April on record at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, with records extending back to1959.

Four of the five warmest Aprils have occurred since 2006.

April of 1977 is the warmest ever.

Following a trace of snow in the first few days of the month, 18 of 30 April days featured above-normal temperatures at O'Hare, including an 11-consecutive day stretch of warmth from April 8 to 18.

Day and night hourly temperatures averaged 52.7 degrees -- three degrees above what is typical in April.

Springtime temperatures as a whole at O'Hare, the location for official Chicago weather records, have warmed by 1.1 degrees since 1990 as the climate changes.

Chicago is currently in its second-warmest year on record (January 1 through April 30) following a very mild winter.