Chicago rapper found with a loaded gun, $1,500 worth of marijuana in River North

Rapper G Herbo faces gun charge after arrest in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – A loaded gun and $1,500 worth of marijuana – that's what police said they found on a Chicago rapper who was arrested in River North.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, is facing a charge of misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon.

Police records show Wright was riding in an SUV when officers pulled him over Sunday night at Ontario and Wabash. Police said Wright did not have a valid gun license.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 10:47 PM

