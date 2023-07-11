Chicago rapper found with a loaded gun, $1,500 worth of marijuana in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) – A loaded gun and $1,500 worth of marijuana – that's what police said they found on a Chicago rapper who was arrested in River North.

G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, is facing a charge of misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon.

Police records show Wright was riding in an SUV when officers pulled him over Sunday night at Ontario and Wabash. Police said Wright did not have a valid gun license.