Chicago rapper Chief Keef among others to headline 2024 Summer Smash Festival; tickets go on sale Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another festival happening this summer will bring the biggest names in hip-hop

The Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival is coming to the Seat Geek Stadium in Bridgeview.

This year, Chicago-born rapper Chief Keef is listed as a headliner. He hasn't performed in Illinois in years after a dispute with Chicago city leaders that started in 2015.

Other performers include Travis Scott, Big Sean, Playboi Carti, and Kodak Black.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m.

The festival takes place from June 14 to 16.