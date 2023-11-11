College football player from Chicago area hospitalized after big hit in game

CHICAGO (CBS) – There were intense minutes during a college football game in Bloomington-Normal when a player from south suburban Harvey lay on the field for several minutes.

Murray State quarterback DJ Williams took a hard hit in the fourth quarter against Illinois State.

Medical staff surrounded him as his teammates and Illinois State players showed solidarity on the field.

An ambulance took Williams to a hospital. In a postgame press conference, Illinois State's coach Brock Spack said Williams was alert and moving when he was taken off the field.