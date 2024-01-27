Chicago Public Schools teacher faces kidnapping, sexual assault charges

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Public Schools teacher is accused of sexually abusing a teen, and is charged with kidnapping and sexual assault.

A CPS spokesperson said Christopher McFarland is suspended without pay, pending a dismissal proceeding on unrelated incidents.

The spokesperson added: "CPS is committed to ensuring a safe learning environment for all students and staff. Employees who do not adhere to board policies and procedures are subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination."

The charges against McFarland were filed earlier this month. Further details on the charges were not immediately confirmed.