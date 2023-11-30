Watch CBS News
Chicago Public Schools student tops $1 million in offers for college scholarships

By Natalie Goldstick

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school student is proud to have earned more than $1 million in college scholarship offers.

Desean Logan-Russell is a senior at Wendell Phillips Academy High School, at 244 E. Pershing Rd. in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

He is a star both on the football field and in the classroom.

img-2529-original.jpg
Desean Logan-Russell

The college acceptance letters and scholarship offers have just kept rolling in – and Logan-Russell said he is pushing hard to get to the next level, and make his family proud. We asked him what he thought when he first passed the $1 million mark in scholarship offers.

"When I first passed, it – at first, in my head, I'm thinking, 'This can't be true.' Then I start to look at the papers, and start to see more coming in – and I just see the money just keep flowing," he said. "But in my head, it was like, it was my mom really telling me – she was like, 'You got to really be the one to do it. You're the first generation. So I just did – did what I could, did what I can, and I'm just going from here."

Russell-Phillips wants to major in either accounting or business – and is interested in a real estate career. He expressed in particular a desire to find a way to put money toward good causes.

"In Chicago, there's always money everywhere – so we could use the right money to put it into housing that could be like a homeless program or something like that," he said. "It could be for really anybody."

Russell-Phillips is involved in track and football, and is on the honor roll at school. He also has perfect attendance.

His favorite subjects are English and math.

img-2375-original.jpg
Desean Logan-Russell

Russell-Phillips is still deciding where to go to school, but right now, Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana is high on the list.

First published on November 30, 2023 / 8:12 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

