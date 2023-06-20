Chicago Public Schools offering free meals to students this summer

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Though school is out for the summer, Chicago Public Schools are still doing their part to provide nourishment for students.

June 20 marks the start of CPS' summer meal program, LunchStop. Hundreds of locations across the city will be offering free and healthy meals for their students.

This program will be held Monday through Friday, starting at 10 a.m. and ending at noon.

CPS is also starting another summer meal program next Monday, to help with the distribution of meals to students.

More information on the programs is available on the Chicago Public Schools website.