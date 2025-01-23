Chicago Public Schools CEO Martinez, Cardinal Cupich address immigration raid worries

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Leaders from the Catholic Church and the Chicago Public Schools sought to tamp down fears in the migrant community Thursday, amid talk of mass deportation plans from the Trump administration.

Just hours after President Trump was inaugurated for a new term this past Monday, his administration revoked a Biden-era policy that prohibited arrests by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at or near schools, places of worship and other places deemed to be "sensitive locations."

On Thursday, Chicago Public Schools Chief Executive Officer Pedro Martinez addressed parents' concerns.

"CPS does not ask for families' immigration status. CPS will not coordinate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE," Martinez said. "CPS will not allow — will not allow — ICE agents to access CPS facilities unless they provide a criminal judicial warrant signed by a federal judge."

Martinez said teachers are being trained on how to handle ICE agents, and what to do if the parent of a student has been detained.

Meanwhile, Blaise Cardinal Cupich also weighed in on President Trump's new directive.

In a newsletter to parishioners, Cupich wrote in part: "We vigorously support local and state legislation to protect the rights of immigrants in Illinois. We would also oppose all efforts by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agencies to enter places of worship for any enforcement activities."