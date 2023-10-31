Chicago Public Schools reach record 84% graduation rate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Public Schools students have some bragging rights, after achieving a record-breaking graduation rate in the class of 2023.

CPS officials said 84% of seniors in the 2022-23 school year received a diploma, doubling the graduation rate since 2001.

The class of 2023 also earned a record $2 billion in college scholarships, while dropout rates fell to 5.3%

"We are now synonymous with progress. That didn't happen overnight. It happened with tremendous struggle, and the partnerships and the collaboration that we are moving in that greater direction towards, of making it a part of the everyday experience of Chicagoans. That is what inspires us most in this moment," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

Across the state of Illinois, nearly 88% of the class of 2023 graduated. That's the highest rate in 13 years.