Chicago Public Schools honors Crossing Guards of the Year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Public Schools on Thursday honored four Crossing Guards of the Year.

"Ensuring our students succeed starts before they ever enter our classroom doors and school crossing guards are an integral part of that strategy," CPS chief executive officer Pedro Martinez said in a news release. "I am so grateful for the work our school crossing guards do every day to keep students safe as they cross busy intersections throughout our city. Rain or shine, they are on the front lines making sure our students make it to and from school safe and secure."

Brianna Wright, Consuelo Reyes, Marquetta Jones, and Gwenette Scott were all celebrated for their dedication and skills.

Wright stands at 42nd Street and St. Lawrence Avenue for Fuller Elementary School in Bronzeville. Reyes stands at 27th Street and Kostner Avenue for Zapata Elementary Academy in Little Village. Jones helps at 55th and Rockwell streets for Carson Elementary School in Gage Park, and Scott supports Kemper Place and Geneva Terrace for Lincoln Elementary School in Lincoln Park.

Chicago Public Schools

"Our crossing guards not only ensure pedestrians and drivers do what they need to do to stay safe, but they also form bonds within the community that increase the vibrancy and security of every neighborhood," CPS Chief Safety and Security Officer Jadine Chou said in a news release. "I am proud to recognize this dedicated group of CPS employees and thank them for their service today and every day."

Each year in May, the Chicago Public Schools mark Crossing Guard Appreciation Day to say thank you for crossing guards' important work.

During the ceremony on Thursday at the Plumbers' and Technical Engineers Local 130 Hall, 1340 W. Washington Blvd., more than 700 CPS crossing guards were recognized for their service this year.