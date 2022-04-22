Chicago Public School holds pop-up prom shops with donated dresses

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Several Chicago public high schools organized donation drives to help students save money while getting prom ready.

Friday morning at Lane Tech College Prep, students got a chance to go through the prom pop-up shop, looking through the 50 donated dresses, shoes, and accessories.

The students could also try on dresses and show off a potential prom look.

Most of the attire has only been worn once, so it's also a green effort to recycle.

