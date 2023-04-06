'Safe space to share': Chicago libraries now offer mental health services, therapists

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Along with of checking out books at the library, you can now talk to a therapist.

The city started a new program to reduce the stigma associated with therapy. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spent the day at the Beverly branch library learning about the new service.

"This is a safe space to share."

A safe space to share, in an unlikely location. Instead of going to a clinic for mental help, people can now talk to a therapist in select Chicago Public Libraries.

"The library is a very public space, everyone can come and taht takes away from the stigma from going into a clinic," said Francisco Rodriguez, Chicago Department of Public Health Director of Mental Health.

The Chicago Department of Public Health just launched its counseling services. The community-based pilot program is a partnership between Chicago Public Libraries and the health department.

The department is staffing four libraries with mental health clinicians, with sessions that are offered once a week. It's free to anyone 13 years old and older.

They offer no barrier services, which means it doesn't matter your immigration status or if you have insurance.

"We're trying to bring high level services to the community, especially those communities that have no services for any of our partners communities. So we're trying to make sure we have services available for 77 communities across Chicago," Rodriguez said.

Mental health is a crucial part of our wellness, but it's not always easy to talk about or navigate. That's where clinical therapist Latesha Harris-Boyd, steps in to help guide you.

"It's based on your support or your belief system, your family belief system about therapy," Harris-Boyd said.

The pilot program is held at four libraries Edgewater, Blackstone, Mt. Greenwood and Beverly.

"We offer continuing sessions. So you can come back for another session. Schedule a time, come back and meet again," added Harris-Boyd.

The Chicago Department of Public Health said it plans to extend its extension clinic from the library to the airport. The plans are to do it sometime later this year.

In 2019 the department only had 13 mental health service locations. This year, there are more than 170 centers, including mobile, home and community based services.