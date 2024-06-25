Chicago inmate dies before Stateville prison set to close

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the death of a prisoner at Stateville Correctional Center.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, 51-year-old Michael Broadway died on June 19. Broadway earned his college degree while incarcerated last November as part of the Northwestern Prison Education Program (NPEP), which helps incarcerated people in Illinois complete college-level courses and earn college degrees.

The Northwestern Prison Education Program is hosting a town hall meeting tonight to address Broadway's death, as well as demand the immediate closure of Stateville Correctional Center.

In March, Governor JB Pritzker announced a multi-million dollar plan to knock down and rebuild Stateville and Logan prisons in the next three to five years.

After several public hearings, during which employees and local stakeholders testified, IDOC said that Stateville would not close before September 13, 2024.

According to the Commission on Government Forecasting and Accountability memorandum, IDOC listed numerous reasons as to why Stateville should close, including "limited lines of sight necessitate additional staff for safety and monitoring" and that it is in need of "extensive repairs, including cell renovations, shower upgrades, masonry and roofing fixes, kitchen refurbishments, and electrical upgrades."

According to a 2023 report, parts of Stateville prison were deemed "not suitable for any 21st-century correctional center."

The report goes on to say that Stateville housing has little to no space for out-of-cell time and that the current design "stands in the way of successfully making" a transition back into society.

When asked about Broadway's death during a Q&A, Gov. Pritzker answered, in part, "I don't know any details of the case you're raising, but I will say that it's very important that we carefully but imminently make changes in our corrections system. In particular, we are going to need to close and replace Stateville."

Gov. Pritzker mentioned the 2023 report, saying that it "showed the terrible conditions of some of our prisons."

The Will County Coroner's Office also confirmed Broadway's death but did not share a cause of death due to an ongoing investigation.