Chicago Pride Parade draws thousands to Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago was bursting with pride Sunday. Despite a sudden downpour, thousands cheered, marched and just plain had fun at the city's 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray was right along the route, speaking with people who talked about their joy and excitement.

Hundreds flooded Uptown near Montrose Avenue and Broadway for the annual Chicago Pride Parade and say it's about being yourself.

"It's a great environment," said Miklo Delano. "We got great people. We got a great city with great people. We love it over here."

Vibrant colors filled the street with spectators flocking to watch the parade. Some people were watching from apartment balconies. For Eli, this is their second time attending, which they say represents freedom.

"I have felt safer here than literally at any high school events I've ever been to," said Eli.

The sweltering heat lasted a short period of time as a short storm rolled through, cooling people off.

"It was too hot," said Eli. "We all needed it. Yeah, we're good."

The 52nd annual parade brought out thousands of people. The parade stretched at least two miles with an electrifying atmosphere along the route.

"It's live. People are loving on people. It is just free," said Tiffany Gram.

The long standing tradition of pride weekend in the city meant to celebrate community brings in not only crowds but also concerns. Anti-LGBT sentiment across the country has grown over the years where a huge surge of legislative actions have targeted the community, which led to violence in some cases.

With a security plan in place, an additional 200 officers were on patrol. One viewer sent in video of a police command center, where several agencies were stationed. A heavy police presence was seen along the route.

But those worries were put to the side as music blasted and paraders handed out beads, stress balls and other items.

"If no one is out there stepping up and just saying, 'Hey you can be you. You can do whatever you want to do. Be who you want to be and still make it in this world.' More people have to step up and step out," said Gram.