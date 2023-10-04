Chicago police warn of string of armed carjackings and robberies on West Side

CPD warns of armed carjackings, robberies on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning of a carjacking and armed robbery spree on the West Side.

On Sept. 24, in a span of about 90 minutes, two to three masked men armed with handguns and rifles carjacked a white BMW X2, then used that car to rob two people at gunpoint on the sidewalk.

The robbers then carjacked another person of their Subaru Outback.

The attacks happened at the following locations and times:

4300 block of West Shakespeare Ave on September 24, 2023 at 4:38 am.

4700 block of West North Ave on September 24, 2023 at 4:48 am.

5500 block of West Haddon Ave on September 24, 2023 at 6:03 am.

800 block of North Parkside Ave on September 24, 2023 at 6:09 am

Police had only a vague description of the robbers.

No one was in custody Wednesday morning.

Area 4 detectives were investigating.