Chicago Police warn of carjackings of Uber and Lyft drivers in Englewood, West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are warning about a string of carjackings targeting Uber and Lyft drivers last month in the Englewood and West Englewood neighborhoods.

Police said, in each of the incidents, someone requests an Uber or Lyft ride, and when the driver arrives at their location, a carjacker pulls out a handgun and demands the driver's vehicle and other property, before fleeing in the victim's car.

Police said there were six such carjackings in April in Englewood and West Englewood:

At 1:10 p.m. on April 5, on the 5600 block of South Aberdeen Street;

At 11:30 p.m. on April 16, on the 1200 block of West Garfield Boulevard;

At 8:45 p.m. on April 18, on the 300 block of West 59th Street;

At 8:40 p.m. on April 22, on the 7000 block of South Normal Boulevard;

At 6:45 p.m. on April 23, on the 6500 block of South Union Avenue;

At 4:15 p.m. on April 26, on the 6500 block of South Wood Street.

Police did not have detailed descriptions of the carjackers.