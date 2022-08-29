Chicago Police warn Humboldt Park residents of violent armed robber who attacked one with an axe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood to be on the lookout for a violent armed robber.

At least three incidents have been reported in the last week. Two were on North Springfield and a third was on North Avers.

In the first two incidents, a man approached the victims and asked to sell them something. When they refused to buy, he pistol whipped them, emptied their pockets, and ran off.

In the third case, the suspect chased the victim down and hit him with an axe.

All of the victims are expected to recover.