Chicago police, U.S. Postal Service team up to search for drugs, guns in mail

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police and the U.S. Postal Service are teaming up to search for illegal drugs and guns being shipped in the mail.

"We want to play our part in helping defend our communities from the illegal things that come into those communities," said Bill Hendricks, of USPS Inspection Service.

The joint task force started in February of 2021.

Since then, the police and postal service have captured 42 guns, and $2.4 million worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and meth.

