Chicago police search for thieves targeting work trucks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police hope new evidence will help track down a group of thieves targeting work trucks.

Police said one or two men stole high-end tools from work trucks at five locations.

The most recent happened a week and a half ago near 21st Place and Damen on the Lower West Side.

In March, surveillance video also captured them near 77th and Essex on the South Shore.

They also struck near 47th and Halsted in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The thieves were seen driving a black Nissan Sentra or a white Chevy Monte Carlo.