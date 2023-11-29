Chicago police search for suspects who wounded bystander
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for your help to identify three suspects - who were running down the street in Albany Park - armed with guns and wounding an innocent bystander.
Police said the three men were involved in an aggravated battery on September 16th.
One man in a black and green poncho tripped another man running in a black hoodie.
They're also looking for a man in a black sweatshirt. Police say all three suspects were armed and engaged in a gun battle.
An innocent bystander was shot while trying to get away with family members.
