Chicago police search for suspects who wounded bystander

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are asking for your help to identify three suspects - who were running down the street in Albany Park - armed with guns and wounding an innocent bystander.

Police said the three men were involved in an aggravated battery on September 16th.

One man in a black and green poncho tripped another man running in a black hoodie.

They're also looking for a man in a black sweatshirt. Police say all three suspects were armed and engaged in a gun battle.

An innocent bystander was shot while trying to get away with family members.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 12:45 PM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

