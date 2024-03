Police search for suspect in River North carjacking

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are searching for the men they said robbed and carjacked a man in River North.

It happened Tuesday night outside the Kingsbury Plaza luxury high-rise apartment building.

Chicago police said the man got out of his car before two armed men approached him.

They took his property and drove off in his car.

He wasn't hurt.