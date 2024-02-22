Chicago Police squad car catches fire on Lower West Side street

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police vehicle burst into flames in the Pilsen neighborhood Thursday morning.

The incident happened on Union Avenue near 17th Street, alongside an elevated stretch of the Dan Ryan Expressway.

Initial reports said a deputy police chief was heading into work when the unmarked black squad car caught fire.

Video from the scene showed flames in from the back of the police vehicle as a loud pop is heard. The car horn later starts sounding – and another explosive pop is heard – as more of the police vehicle is consumed.

The Fire Department then arrives at the scene and is quickly able to put the blaze out with one hose line.

The deputy chief was able to get out of the sport-utility vehicle without any injuries.

Firefighters do not know what caused the fire.

Further details were not immediately available.