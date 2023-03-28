Chicago Police squad car involved in crash in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police were investigating Tuesday afternoon after a crash in West Garfield Park involving one of their own officers.

The police car was apparently broadsided by a minivan at Madison Street and Pulaski Road around 11:30 a.m. The police car was damaged and the airbags were deployed.

There were reports of one person being injured.

We have reached out to Chicago Police, asking what led to the crash and how their officer is doing. But we have not heard back.