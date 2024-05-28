Police fatally shoot stabbing suspect; another man in critical condition

Chicago police shoot, kill man and injure another while responding to stabbing incident

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police shot and killed a man while responding to a stabbing incident in the Austin neighborhood Monday night. The person who was attacked also was critically injured during the shooting.

According to Chicago police, officers were patrolling just after 11 p.m. in the 300 block of South Cicero Avenue when they saw a man attempting to stab another man.

Police said officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon in an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Police said the man continued the attack, and officers fired shots, hitting him.

He later died at a local hospital.

Police confirmed during the shooting, the man who was being attacked was also shot.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Police said two officers were taken to a hospital for observation.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days, which is standard procedure after a shooting incident.