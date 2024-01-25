Chicago police seeking man in attempted Portage Park kidnapping of 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl in the Portage Park neighborhood on Tuesday.

Police said the teen was near Pensacola and Long around 3:40 p.m. when she was approached by a man, roughly in his 40s, who was initially standing behind a garage in the 5300 block of West Cullom Avenue.

The offender was wearing a professional SLR-type camera with a thick black strap from his neck, police said.

He tried to say "hi" to the teen multiple times before eventually stepping in front of the girl, stopping her from walking forward. The girl did not engage in conversation with the offender, police said.

She escaped by running around him to a crowd of parents at a nearby elementary school. The offender attempted to run after her before leaving the area.

He is described as Hispanic/Asian, standing between 5 feet 8 inches and 5 feet 10 inches tall with a round face, slight beard, short dark hair with a receding hairline, and was last seen wearing an LSW black jacket and work boots.

CPD reminds the public to report suspicious persons, vehicles, or activities in their area, warn their teens to refrain from being on electronic devices, and be alert of their surroundings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 5 detectives at 312-746-6554.