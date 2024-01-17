Local News

Chicago police seeking car that left 65-year-old seriously hurt in Roseland hit-and-run

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run on the city's Far South Side last month.

The driver of a two-door, gray 2007 Chevy Cobalt struck a 65-year-old pedestrian, leaving them seriously hurt in the 9400 block of South State Street on Dec. 22 around 3:42 a.m., police said. 

car-sought-in-roseland-h-r-in-dec.jpg
Chicago Police Department

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on 95th Street, passing South Lafayette Avenue with Illinois license plate EG80292.

hit-and-run-plate-number.jpg
Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Jeramie Bizzle
j-bizzle.jpg

Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on January 17, 2024 / 11:03 AM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.