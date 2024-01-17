Chicago police seeking car that left 65-year-old seriously hurt in Roseland hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a car involved in a hit-and-run on the city's Far South Side last month.

The driver of a two-door, gray 2007 Chevy Cobalt struck a 65-year-old pedestrian, leaving them seriously hurt in the 9400 block of South State Street on Dec. 22 around 3:42 a.m., police said.

Chicago Police Department

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on 95th Street, passing South Lafayette Avenue with Illinois license plate EG80292.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle should call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.