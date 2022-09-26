Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek to question suspect in CTA Red Line attack of elderly passenger

By Asal Rezaei

CBS Chicago

Suspects sought by Chicago police in brutal CTA Red Line beating of elderly passenger
Suspects sought by Chicago police in brutal CTA Red Line beating of elderly passenger 01:45

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police have identified a person they want to question in connection with Sunday morning's brutal attack of an elderly man on the CTA Red Line.

CBS 2's Asal Rezaei had the latest on the attack. Police had released photos of the two suspects. It appears they know who one of them is.

A man and a woman, both between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, are seen on cell phone video of the attack. A passenger on the train took the video. The passenger said she and other passengers were too scared to intervene, afraid they would be attacked too.

From that video, it's not clear what happened in the moments before the attack, but when the passenger began recording, the two suspects are visibly trying to rob the elderly victim.

After 'reprehensible' attack on CTA Red Line, Chicago police seek suspects 02:14

At one point, one of the suspects pulls a full bottle of wine out of the man's pocket and hit him over the head with it. The victim immediately began bleeding from his head.

"We feel we have a person of interest we're looking to interview, but we're going to be needing the help of the victim in this incident as well," said CPD Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad.

CBS 2 did not have an update on the victim's condition.

Earlier this month, the first CTA K9 units were deployed on the Red Line, specifically at the 95th Street Station. But the woman who took the video said she didn't see any officers, K9s or even any CTA workers there Sunday morning.

Asal Rezaei
Asal Rezaei joined CBS2 Chicago as a general assignment reporter in August 2021.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 4:37 PM

