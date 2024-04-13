Chicago Police seek to identify suspect in subway robbery
Chicago Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say robbed a CTA Green Line rider on April 11.
Police said the suspect was a Black man about 18 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 140 to 170 pounds.
He approached the commuter from behind and took unspecified personal items, police said.
It happened while the train was in the 0 to 100 block of East Cermak around 7:20 p.m.
The suspect was wearing a black-colored hoodie, black jacket, and black pants.
Anybody with information about this incident should call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at (312)-745-4706.
Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.