Chicago Police seek to identify suspect in subway robbery

Chicago Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say robbed a CTA Green Line rider on April 11.

Police said the suspect was a Black man about 18 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 140 to 170 pounds.

He approached the commuter from behind and took unspecified personal items, police said.

It happened while the train was in the 0 to 100 block of East Cermak around 7:20 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a black-colored hoodie, black jacket, and black pants.

Anybody with information about this incident should call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at (312)-745-4706.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.

