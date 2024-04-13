Watch CBS News
Crime

Chicago Police seek to identify suspect in subway robbery

By John Dodge

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Chicago Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man they say robbed a CTA Green Line rider on April 11.

Police said the suspect was a Black man about 18 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and 140 to 170 pounds. 

cta-suspects.png

He approached the commuter from behind and took unspecified personal items, police said. 

It happened while the train was in the 0 to 100 block of East Cermak around 7:20 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a black-colored hoodie, black jacket, and black pants. 

Anybody with information about this incident should call the Bureau of Detectives - Mass Transit at (312)-745-4706.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to CPDTIP.com.
 

John Dodge
jld-cropp.png

John Dodge is a veteran Chicago journalist with experience in print, television, and online platforms.

First published on April 13, 2024 / 12:31 PM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.