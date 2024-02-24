Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek Jeep in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side Chicago

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a Jeep that struck and seriously hurt an 18-year-old man in Portage Park Friday evening.

The victim was struck just before 6 p.m. by a black two-door Jeep Wrangler in the 3800 block of North Long Avenue. 

Police released a surveillance photo of the jeep they're looking for. 

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on February 24, 2024 / 9:37 AM CST

