Chicago police seek Jeep in hit-and-run crash on Northwest Side Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for a Jeep that struck and seriously hurt an 18-year-old man in Portage Park Friday evening.

The victim was struck just before 6 p.m. by a black two-door Jeep Wrangler in the 3800 block of North Long Avenue.

Police released a surveillance photo of the jeep they're looking for.

Anyone with information about this incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.