Chicago police seek family of missing boy found on South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are trying to locate the family of a missing boy who was found in the Englewood neighborhood.

He was found in the 1300 block of West 64th Street.

The boy was described as 3 or 4 years old, standing at 3-foot-2, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair, and a medium brown complexion. He was found with no shirt, green shorts, and black sandals.

Police say his name may be "Martice."

Contact Area One SVU at 312- 747-8380 or call 911 if recognized.

May 12, 2024

