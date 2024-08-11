Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek driver in hit-and-run on Near West Side

By Beth Lawrence

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a driver in a hit-and-run that left one man seriously injured Friday. 

According to Chicago police just before 6 p.m., a 45-year-old man was riding a scooter across Ruble Street when a black Dodge Charger struck him in the 600 block of West Taylor. 

The victim was seriously injured. 

The vehicle involved in the incident has license plate number "ER88171" and has damage to the front passenger windshield. The Charger was heading westbound on 71st Street. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

