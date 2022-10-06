Watch CBS News
Chicago police seek car involved in Irving Park hit-and-run that killed a dog

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run which injured a pedestrian and killed a dog last week.

The car is possibly a 1998-2011 Mercury Grand Marquis and was last seen traveling southbound on Pulaski Road from Berteau Avenue.

Chicago police are looking for a car that was involved in a hit-and-run which injured a pedestrian and killed a dog last week. Chicago Police Department

On Sept. 30, around 5:15 p.m., a pedestrian walking his dog was struck by the vehicle at 4200 North Pulaski Road. The 31-year-old pedestrian sustained serious personal injuries. The dog died.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle is asked to call the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.

First published on October 6, 2022 / 6:35 PM

