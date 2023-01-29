Chicago Police increase security at Lunar New Year Parade in wake of California mass shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crowds made their way to Chicago's Chinatown Sunday afternoon to celebrate at a Lunar New Year parade, but there were also many eyes looking out for anything suspicious after last week's deadly shooting int Monterey Park, California.

As CBS 2's Shardaa Gray reports, the Chicago Police Department is beefing up security.

In addition to the extra security came slight changes to the start of the parade. Fireworks normally kick off the beginning of the annual celebration, but not this year.

"Typically we would start the parade off with a big bang, but in light of the events of last week, it's appropriate to not do that. We don't want anybody to be nervous about gunfire or anything like that," said 11th Ward Ald. Nicole Lee.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who was in attendance at the parade, said the hate seen across the country has manifested.

"It's important for all of us to rally together because we're all neighbors," she said. "Fundamentally, we're all Chicagoans and we have to come together."

Parade organizers also brought in private security on top of the additional city resources already in place.

"No intelligience that suggest there's going to be any problems at all, but we have assets all over the place: regular patrol men, high visibility and some not so visible people in key areas," said CPD 9th District Commander Don Jerome.

Still, there was plenty of excitement surrounding Sunday's event. A number of floats, dancing teams and marching bands were part of the action. Those celebrating said they refuse to live in fear after a gunman killed 11 and injured nine others in Monterey Park, California.

"It's unfortunate what happened a few weeks ago, but we always kind of have to be positive and look at the good. Most people are good in this world," said Brian Kim, who came out to celebrate.

"We're not going to let that deter us. The event management has hired extra security. There's more police here. I think we're safe," said Brian Kim.

Despite the cold temperatures, the parade brought out thousands. It was part of a 15-day celebration of the Year of the Rabbit.