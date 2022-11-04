Chicago police search for missing 12-year-old boy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are looking for a boy who's been missing since Thursday afternoon.

Sergio Matthews, 12, was last seen around 3 p.m. on Thursday in the area of 89th and Throop streets, police said.

He was last seen wearing a gold polo shirt, navy blue pants, a navy blue jacket, and white gym shoes. He may be in the area of 70th and Rockwell.

Matthews is listed at 5-foot-2, about 100 pounds, has brown eyes and short black hair.

If anyone sees him, they're asked to call 911 or contact the Chicago Police Department Area 2 Detective Division Special Victim's Unit at 312-747-8274.