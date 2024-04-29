Chicago Police search for man who attempted to kidnap 15-year-old girl at bus stop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are searching for the man who tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl. Police say the girl was waiting at a bus stop at 8:19 a.m. on April 18 in the 3600 block of North Central Avenue when a man threatened to force her into his car.

A woman nearby intervened and told the man to leave the girl alone. The man replied that he knew the girl but continued driving southbound on Central Avenue.

The man is described as White or Hispanic, between 28 and 30 years old, with brown hair and a goatee. He spoke both English and Spanish.

The man's vehicle, a mid 1990s yellow Corvette with a black convertible top, was seen on cameras driving westbound on Foster Avenue and turning southbound onto Central Avenue past Addison Avenue.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554.