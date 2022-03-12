Chicago police officer found dead from apparent suicide on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago police officer was found dead from apparent suicide early Saturday morning at a home on the Southwest Side.

Police Supt. David Brown said in a statement the officer was found dead in a home in the 22nd (Morgan Park) District.

The cause of death is under investigation by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office, but Brown said the death appeared to have been the result of suicide.

"The loss of an officer is a stark reminder of the many sacrifices and demands members of law enforcement face each and every day. This tragic situation underscores the importance of prioritizing our mental and emotional health and wellbeing. On behalf of the Chicago Police Department, I extend my deepest condolences to his family and friends, and his District, during this very difficult time. I want to let them know that the Department is standing with them and keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," Brown said in a statement.

The officer's name and age have not been released.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Mayor Lori Lightfoot mourned the officer's death.

"My deepest condolences and prayers are with the family, friends, and loved ones of the @Chicago_Police officer who tragically took his own life this morning. My family and I are heartbroken to hear of this tremendous loss, and my heart goes out to the entire CPD family," she wrote. "I know that this loss is deeply personal. The brave men and women who put on the uniform everyday have one of the toughest jobs. The Superintendent and I are committed to ensuring all officers have what they need to shore up and sustain their mental health and well-being."

"Officers who may be struggling, or perhaps just need someone to talk to, should feel empowered to take advantage of CPD's wellbeing resources including the Employee Assistance Program, licensed therapists offered to all Officers, and the Chaplains Ministry," she added.