Chicago Police officer found dead in apparent suicide

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was found dead Saturday morning due to an apparent suicide, the Chicago Police Department said in a release.

The department released the following statement:

This morning, the Chicago Police Department (CPD) experienced the heartbreaking loss of one of our police officers to an apparent suicide. The officer's family is forever changed, and we ask that you please hold the officer's loved ones in your thoughts and prayers, as they begin to process this tragedy. Please also take a moment to pray for the officers of CPD, who are mourning this loss. Being a police officer is a difficult job and the work they do every day to safeguard this city comes with an additional burden. Despite this, they continue to put their lives on the line, while balancing taking care of their families and themselves. We must always remember that these officers are also human, and share the same joys and fears, and trials and triumphs. This incredibly difficult loss reminds us that we need to uplift one another, even in the most challenging times.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a statement to Facebook, mourning the officer's death:

My heart aches for the entire Chicago Police Department family who are grieving the loss of one of their own. Every single day officers risk their lives for our safety and we cannot take the demands placed on the men and women of our police force for granted. The Superintendent and I remain committed to ensuring that all officers have access to the supports and services they need to aid in their mental health and well-being. I urge any officer who needs some support to seek that help. There are resources available to support you and your family through the Employee Assistance Program at 312-743-0378.

No other information was immediately released.