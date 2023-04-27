Watch CBS News
Local News

Officer, second person injured in crash involving squad car in Andersonville

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CPD squad car involved in crash in Andersonville
CPD squad car involved in crash in Andersonville 00:18

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was reportedly in the hospital Wednesday night after a crash involving a squad car in Andersonville.

The front end of the squad car was demolished in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. near Foster and Ashland avenues.

Another car was pushed onto the sidewalk. A person in that car was also taken to a hospital.

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 10:08 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.