Officer, second person injured in crash involving squad car in Andersonville
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was reportedly in the hospital Wednesday night after a crash involving a squad car in Andersonville.
The front end of the squad car was demolished in the crash, which happened around 8 p.m. near Foster and Ashland avenues.
Another car was pushed onto the sidewalk. A person in that car was also taken to a hospital.
Further details were not immediately available.
