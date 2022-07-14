Chicago Police officer caught on camera hitting activist during Columbus statue protest resigns

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police office caught on camera hitting an activist during a protest in July 2020 has resigned.

Officer Nicholas Jovanovich was facing possible termination after an investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, or COPA. But he instead has quit.

The video was taken at a protest that turned violent in which demonstrators tried to pull down the now-off-display Christopher Columbus statue in Grant Park. It shows Jovanovich approach activist Miracle Boyd and hit her cellphone from her hand.

The phone ended up hitting Boyd in the mouth, knocking out her front teeth.