Chicago police outline safety strategy for New Year's Eve

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago is preparing a safety strategy for crowds celebrating New Year's Eve.

Chicago police laid out some of their plans on Friday.

CBS 2's Sara Machi reports from the CPD First District where police wouldn't give an exact number of how many officers will be on duty.

For security concerns, they wouldn't but said there would be additional officers coming from the specialized units.

Last year, there were seven people killed and 21 hurt in shootings over New Year's weekend, including a nine-year-old boy.

CPD said they're working hand in hand with OEMC, spreading resources around downtown and the city, canceling time off for some officers depending on their units... adding they were notified ahead of time.

They do expect the high-profile protests over Israel and Palestine to continue, saying they've been working with organizers.

And they say their violence interrupters will be out, focusing on younger residents.

"The amenities we have in the city of Chicago are incredible and it's beautiful. We encourage our youth to enjoy the downtown area but to enjoy themselves. said Incident Commander and Deputy Chief John Hein.

CPD organizers urge people to take advantage of CTA's free rides between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. on the big holiday.

