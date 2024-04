CPD looks for suspect damaging CTA Red Line stop

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for a man who they said damaged a CTA Red Line station.

CTA security cameras captured images last Thursday at about 10:30 p.m.

The damage happened at the Grand stop on the Red Line.

If you recognize him, you're asked to call the police.