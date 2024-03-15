Chicago Police officially name Jon Hein as Chief of Patrol

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Police Department has officially named 28-year veteran Jon Hein as the new Chief of Patrol.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling described Hein as an "experienced leader" who has served multiple positions in the Bureau of Patrol.

"I have seen firsthand Chief Hein's leadership in responding to public safety concerns, major events, and critical incidents and it's why I know he is the right person for this position. As Chief of Patrol, he will lean on this experience to oversee the direction of our Department's largest bureau and guide the public safety strategies in each of our 22 districts," Snelling said in a news release.

Chief Jon Hein CBS 2

Hein had most recently served as deputy chief of the Central Control Group – overseeing public safety operations in the downtown area, and coordinating security for large-scale downtown events. Before that, Hein was commander of the Near North (18th) District, and before that executive officer for the Austin (15th) District.

Hein served as a lieutenant in the Rogers Park (24th) District, and the Area North Saturation and Gun teams.



Brian McDermott had most recently previously served as Chief of Patrol.

CBS 2 has also learned that Cmdr. Chris Papaioannou has been named the Deputy Chief of Counterterrorism.

